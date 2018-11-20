Field Day unveils expansive new location for 2019

By , Nov 20 2018

The festival’s 2019 edition will take place in a warehouse complex in north London.

London festival Field Day has unveiled a new location for its 2019 instalment, moving from Brockwell Park to a new, expanded venue in Meridian Water, North London.

The new venue is located at the site of an old gasworks next to Tottenham Marshes and consists of a 10-acre outdoor space with four interlinked warehouses, including a 7,500 capacity building that “will be the biggest warehouse venue for music in the city”.

According to the festival’s organisers, the move will allow Field Day “to go later than any other festival in London”.

Field Day 2019 will be a short walk from the new Meridian Water station, which opens in May 2019, as well within walking distance from Tottenham Hale Station. Clapton, Stoke Newington and Dalston are a 20-minute drive away.

Field Day 2019 will take place on June 7 – 8, 2019, with the first line-up announcements coming soon. Pre-sale tickets go on sale November 23 – for exclusive access sign up at the Field Day website.

