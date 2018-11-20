Congolese collective KOKOKO! sign to Transgressive for Liboso EP

Watch the trippy video for single ‘Azo Toke’ now.

Congolese DIY collective KOKOKO! have signed to British label Transgressive for their new EP Liboso.

Formed at a Kinshasa block party, the group consists of electronic producer débruit, vocalist Makara Bianko and musical instrument inventors from the Ngwaka neighbourhood, who create instruments from up-cycled materials including engine parts, typewriters and plastic bottles.

The video for single ‘Azo Toke’ was shot in Kinshasa and features dancers from Makara Bianko’s Lingwala neighbourhood. According to KOKOKO!, the song features “the sounds from the contact of a thumb on an audio wire, a radio between two stations used as a snare, rolling claps, and an electric Likembe”.

The EP follows this year’s Tokoliana and Tongos’a EPs and precedes the group’s debut album, set for release in summer 2019.

Liboso will be available digitally, on CD and limited edition test pressing vinyl via Transgressive Records on December 7. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Blvd Lumumba’

02. ‘Azo Toke’

03. ‘Affaire A Mbongo’

04. ‘L.O.V.E.’

05. ‘Longola Ye Kupe’

Read next: Nyege Nyege 2018 – The world’s best electronic music festival is in Uganda