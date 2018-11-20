They join Nina Kraviz, Alva Noto, Caterina Barbieri and more.

Krankbrother’s Re-Textured festival, which takes place on March 28 to March 31, 2019 in various brutalist and industrial buildings around London, has confirmed the first wave of acts for its inaugural edition.

Ambient pioneers The Orb, Lena Willikens and Objekt will feature alongside Alva Noto, Caterina Barbieri and Cabaret Voltaire, as well as FACT favourites Andy Stott, Lucrecia Dalt and JASSS.

Additional highlights include techno mainstays Nina Kraviz, Blawan and Phase Fatale, live performances from Carla dal Forno, Karen Gwyer and Giant Swan, as well as sets from Batu, Simo Cell and Volvox.

Tickets to individual events hosted across multiple London venues including E1 London, Walthamstow Assembly, The Southbank Centre, 180 The Strand, Village Underground and The Silver Building are available now at the Re-Textured website, with a small number of tickets available on the door each night of the festival.

See below for a full list of all the acts confirmed so far.

Re-Textured lineup 2019:

Alva Noto UNIEQAV

Anastasia Kristensen

Andy Stott (Live)

Aurora Halal (Live)

Batu,

Ben Sims

Blawan

Blue Veil

B.Traits

Cabaret Voltaire (Live)

Carla Dal Forno (Live)

Caterina Barbieri + Ruben Spini (Live A/V)

Gesloten Cirkel (Live)

Giant Swan (Live)

James Ruskin

Jan Jelinek

JASSS presents Steam (Live A/V)

Karen Gwyer (Live)

Kassem Mosse (Live)

Krankbrother

Lena Willikens

Lucrecia Dalt (Live)

Nina Kraviz

Objekt

Phase Fatale

Shackleton (Live)

Silvia Kastel

Simo Cell

Sync 24

The Orb (Live)

Trevor Jackson

Veronica Vasicka

Volvox

