They join Nina Kraviz, Alva Noto, Caterina Barbieri and more.
Krankbrother’s Re-Textured festival, which takes place on March 28 to March 31, 2019 in various brutalist and industrial buildings around London, has confirmed the first wave of acts for its inaugural edition.
Ambient pioneers The Orb, Lena Willikens and Objekt will feature alongside Alva Noto, Caterina Barbieri and Cabaret Voltaire, as well as FACT favourites Andy Stott, Lucrecia Dalt and JASSS.
Additional highlights include techno mainstays Nina Kraviz, Blawan and Phase Fatale, live performances from Carla dal Forno, Karen Gwyer and Giant Swan, as well as sets from Batu, Simo Cell and Volvox.
Tickets to individual events hosted across multiple London venues including E1 London, Walthamstow Assembly, The Southbank Centre, 180 The Strand, Village Underground and The Silver Building are available now at the Re-Textured website, with a small number of tickets available on the door each night of the festival.
See below for a full list of all the acts confirmed so far.
Re-Textured lineup 2019:
Alva Noto UNIEQAV
Anastasia Kristensen
Andy Stott (Live)
Aurora Halal (Live)
Batu,
Ben Sims
Blawan
Blue Veil
B.Traits
Cabaret Voltaire (Live)
Carla Dal Forno (Live)
Caterina Barbieri + Ruben Spini (Live A/V)
Gesloten Cirkel (Live)
Giant Swan (Live)
James Ruskin
Jan Jelinek
JASSS presents Steam (Live A/V)
Karen Gwyer (Live)
Kassem Mosse (Live)
Krankbrother
Lena Willikens
Lucrecia Dalt (Live)
Nina Kraviz
Objekt
Phase Fatale
Shackleton (Live)
Silvia Kastel
Simo Cell
Sync 24
The Orb (Live)
Trevor Jackson
Veronica Vasicka
Volvox
