Marie Davidson shares ‘La Ecstase’ from new EP So Right

Marie Davidson has shared a new track from her forthcoming EP, So Right. ‘La Ecstase’ is a collaboration with Italian producer Lamusa II, and is accompanied with an anxiety-inducing remix from Silent Servant.

The EP follows Davidson’s recent album Working Class Woman, and features the already released extended club version of ‘So Right’, as well as remix from John Talabot.

So Right arrives on November 30 via Ninja Tune. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘So Right (Extended)’

A2. ‘So Right (John Talabot Pressure Dub Remix)’

B1. ‘La Ecstase’

B2. ‘La Ecstase (Silent Servant Remix)’

