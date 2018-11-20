Listen to Ryuichi Sakamoto’s rework of Oneohtrix Point Never’s ‘Last Known Image Of A Song’

Photograph by: Atiba Jefferson

The Yellow Magic Orchestra legend takes on ‘Last Known Image Of A Song’.

Oneohtrix Point Never has shared Ryuichi Sakamoto’s rework of Age Of album track ‘Last Known Image Of A Song’ – taken from the Love In The Time Of Lexapro EP, out this Friday on Warp.

The EP also features fan favourite ‘Love In The Time Of Lexapro’, an acoustic rendition of ‘Babylon’ featuring (Sandy) Alex G and a brand new song, ‘Thank God I’m A Country Girl’.

Earlier this month OPN collaborated with filmmaker Harmony Korine for a pop-up shop hosted by the Better™ Gift Shop at Dover Street Market Los Angeles.

