Bjarki reflects on his Icelandic heritage on new album Happy Earthday

“You can consider this album as a window into my head and even my soul.”

Icelandic producer Bjarki has announced the release of Happy Earthday, his debut album proper for !K7 Records.

The bbbbb label-head describes the LP as “a window into my head and even my soul”, noting that putting out such a personal record feels like “saying farewell to a grown-up child which is now ready to leave.”

The producer also reflects on how the album was influenced by his “inheritance as an Icelander”, especially the natural environment of his home country. “Maybe you can feel the melancholy of my life”, he asks, “the nature overall.”

The 15-track release is the producer’s first full-length project since 2016, when he released three album-length compilations of music – Æ, Б = B and Lefhanded Fuqs – on Nina Kraviz’s трип imprint.

Happy Earthday will be available digitally, on CD and vinyl LP via !K7 on February 15, 2019. The album is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Blessuð Börnin’

02. ‘Alone in Sandkassi’

03. ‘( . )_( . )’

04. ‘Two-brainedness’

05. ‘AN6912’

06. ‘Healthy Texting’

07. ‘Bheiv_sheep’

08. ‘ANa5’

09. ‘Cereal Rudestorm’

10. ‘Salty Grautinn’

11. ‘Sprinq 3-2’

12. ‘Plastic Memories’

13. ‘Lita og Leira’

14. ‘Happy Screams’

15. ‘UXI’

