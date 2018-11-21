The last party at the beloved venue will take place on New Year’s Day.

Manchester’s The Warehouse Project has revealed the lineup for the last ever party at its “spiritual home” of Store Street.

The Black Madonna, Hunee and Objekt will join artists including Palms Trax, Shanti Celeste, Dr Rubinstein and DEBONAIR for an explosive send-off for the beloved venue.

The remaining tickets for the final ever Warehouse Project show at Store Street will be made available on Thursday, November 22 at 9am GMT – head over to the Warehouse Project website for more details. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.

The Warehouse Project’s The Final Dance – The End Of Store Street lineup:

The Black Madonna

Hunee B2B Daphni

Palms Trax

Objekt

Gilles Peterson

Artwork Presents Grain

Mella Dee

DJ Seinfeld

Shanti Celeste

Dr Rubinstein

Bradley Zero

Dekmantel Soundsystem

Kornel Kovacs

DEBONAIR

Breakwave

Krysko & Greg Lord

Will Tramp!

Zutekh Djs

Hackett

