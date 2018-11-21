The Black Madonna, Hunee and Objekt confirmed for The Warehouse Project’s final Store Street party

By , Nov 21 2018

Photograph by: Rob Jones

The last party at the beloved venue will take place on New Year’s Day.

Manchester’s The Warehouse Project has revealed the lineup for the last ever party at its “spiritual home” of Store Street.

The Black Madonna, Hunee and Objekt will join artists including Palms Trax, Shanti Celeste, Dr Rubinstein and DEBONAIR for an explosive send-off for the beloved venue.

The remaining tickets for the final ever Warehouse Project show at Store Street will be made available on Thursday, November 22 at 9am GMT – head over to the Warehouse Project website for more details. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.

The Warehouse Project’s The Final Dance – The End Of Store Street lineup:

The Black Madonna
Hunee B2B Daphni
Palms Trax
Objekt
Gilles Peterson
Artwork Presents Grain
Mella Dee
DJ Seinfeld
Shanti Celeste
Dr Rubinstein
Bradley Zero
Dekmantel Soundsystem
Kornel Kovacs
DEBONAIR
Breakwave
Krysko & Greg Lord
Will Tramp!
Zutekh Djs
Hackett

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The Orb, Lena Willikens and Objekt among first names for new London festival, Re-Textured

Nov 20 2018

First names announced for new London festival, Re-Textured
The Black Madonna is personally cracking down on ticket scammers

Oct 23 2018

The Black Madonna is personally cracking down on ticket scammers

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy