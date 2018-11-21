The last party at the beloved venue will take place on New Year’s Day.
Manchester’s The Warehouse Project has revealed the lineup for the last ever party at its “spiritual home” of Store Street.
The Black Madonna, Hunee and Objekt will join artists including Palms Trax, Shanti Celeste, Dr Rubinstein and DEBONAIR for an explosive send-off for the beloved venue.
The remaining tickets for the final ever Warehouse Project show at Store Street will be made available on Thursday, November 22 at 9am GMT – head over to the Warehouse Project website for more details. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.
The Warehouse Project’s The Final Dance – The End Of Store Street lineup:
The Black Madonna
Hunee B2B Daphni
Palms Trax
Objekt
Gilles Peterson
Artwork Presents Grain
Mella Dee
DJ Seinfeld
Shanti Celeste
Dr Rubinstein
Bradley Zero
Dekmantel Soundsystem
Kornel Kovacs
DEBONAIR
Breakwave
Krysko & Greg Lord
Will Tramp!
Zutekh Djs
Hackett
