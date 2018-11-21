Kiefer – Against The Clock

Stones Throw keyboardist Kiefer makes a track in 10 minutes.

Los Angeles native Kiefer Shackelford was raised on a musical diet of Miles Davis and John Coltrane. His dad played New Orleans-style piano, and from an early age Kiefer was hooked. Now, he’s an integral part of LA’s new jazz scene, and his recent Stones Throw album Happysad – which is “focused on both joy and sadness” – proves why.

FACT linked up with Kiefer in London on his recent European tour for this week’s episode of Against The Clock, where he had a Rhodes keyboard shipped just for the occasion. Watch above to be blown away by his mad keyboard skills.

