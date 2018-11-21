Listen to Kohei Matsunaga collaborate with himself on the propulsive ‘Step Move #01’.

Japanese producer Kohei Matsunaga, aka NHK yx Koyxen and Speedy K, will release a new EP, Self Split, on Diagonal Records this Friday.

The four-track EP is described by Diagonal as a “chimeric mix of concrète electronics and forward techno ballistics”, and features two collaborations with Japanese sound artist Masayuki Imanishi of Eartaker. ‘Step Move #01’ features Matsunaga collaborating with his own alias, Speedy K.

This is Matsunaga’s first release on Diagonal since 2016’s Doom Steppy Reverb. This year, he release the ambient cassette Reflexes on DFA Records.

Self Split arrives on November 23. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit NHK yx Koyxen’s FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. Kohei Matsunaga & Masayuki Imanishi – ‘Texture Foggy #01’

02. NHK yx koyxen feat. Speedy K – ‘Step Move #01’

03. Kohei Matsunaga & Masayuki Imanishi – ‘Texture Foggy #02’

04. NHK yx koyxen – ‘Early Mellow Darkness’

