DJ Richard, Nkisi and bod [包家巷] to play at Ombre Lunghe festival

Bologna’s contemporary electronic and experimental music festival assembles some FACT favourites for its third edition.

Bologna’s Ombre Lunghe festival, which takes place from December 13 – 15, has unveiled the lineup for its third edition.

DJ Richard, Nkisi and bod [包家巷] will join artists including Ossia, Laksa and Silvia Kastel for three days of live performances, audiovisual shows and DJ sets.

Ombre Lunghe takes place in various Bologna venues including Ateliersi, AngelicA – Centro di ricerca musicale, Galleria Narkissos and Mint Sound. For more details check out the festival Facebook and Instagram.

Tickets for Ombre Lunghe 2018 are available now. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.

Ombre Lunghe 2018 lineup:

Andrea Belfi (DE – Float)

bod [包家巷] (US – Knives)

DJ Richard (US – Dial)

Evitceles (BG – Yerevan Tapes)

Init State (IT)

Nadine Byrne (SE – iDEAL)

Nkisi (UK – NON Worldwide)

No Symbols takeover w/ Beneath, Laksa, Gigsta (UK)

Ossia (UK – Blackest Ever Black)

Polonius (EG – Artetetra)

Quarto Mondo (IT)

Silvia Kastel (DE – Blackest Ever Black)

Voronoi (IT – OOH-sounds)

