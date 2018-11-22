Aphex Twin teases new merchandise in cryptic video

The PARTLY TRANSFER WEALTH events will take place in London and Tokyo.

Aphex Twin has teased new merchandise in a cryptic video posted to social media.

Captioned “RETAIL OPPORTUNITY”, the video is accompanied by a image featuring a selection of Aphex merch, including hoodies, t-shirts, towels and masks, all featuring the producer’s iconic logo, ‘Windowlicker’-style umbrellas, and miniature versions of the nightmarish teddy bears from the ‘Donkey Rhubarb’ video.

AVAILABLE IN STORE: LONDON, BLEEP X, 10AM 24 NOV

TOKYO, JOINT HARAJUKU, 12PM 1 DEC pic.twitter.com/udZb2lfYmW — Aphex Twin (@AphexTwin) November 22, 2018

The new merchandise will be available at two events in London and Tokyo. The London edition commences at 10am GMT on November 24 and will run till November 30 at the Bleep X store in Dalston. The Tokyo event takes place from 12pm at Joint Harajuku in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

There will also be a limited amount of merchandise to purchase online. The online sale will open on the evening of November 23, sign up to be notified when the sale begins here.

Earlier this month, Supreme collaborated with Chris Cunningham for an Aphex Twin-inspired collection, which featured images from Cunningham’s short film Rubber Johnny.

