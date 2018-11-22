Ben UFO, Craig Richards and rRoxymore added to Junction 2 lineup

Photograph by: Luke Curtis

Craig Richards will play both days of the London festival.

Junction 2, which will debut its new two-day edition on June 7 and 8, 2019 at London’s Boston Manor Park, has added more names to its massive lineup.

Ben UFO, Craig Richards, Jeremy Underground, rRoxymore and Umfang will join previously confirmed acts Bicep, Adam Beyer, Maceo Plex and Richie Hawtin.

More names are still to be announced for both days. Tickets for Junction 2 and for the Junction 2 day and night launch party – featuring performances from Adam Beyer, Dixon, Amelie Lens and more – are available now

