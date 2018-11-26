Grimes teases new music, launches new merchandise line

By , Nov 26 2018

Photograph by: Press

New Grimes incoming.

Grimes will release new music this Thursday, November 29.

She accompanied the announcement with the launch of a new web store that features T-shirts and stickers bearing new designs from the pop artist herself.

Earlier this year the she shared a working tracklist for her new album, which she had previously teased on social media.

Recently, she has collaborated with Poppy on the song ‘Play Destroy’ and Jimmy Urine on ‘The Medicine Does Not Control Me’.

Check out the new merchandise below.

Read next: FACT’s essential holiday gift guide for producers

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Singles Club: Disco-funk, bubblegum pop and “a ’90s girl group headlining a Balearic rave”

Jun 5 2018

Singles Club: Disco-funk, bubblegum pop and "Balearic rave"
Janelle Monáe and Grimes team up for new Dirty Computer single ‘PYNK’

Apr 10 2018

Janelle Monáe and Grimes team up for new Dirty Computer single...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy