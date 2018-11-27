Watch the technicolor video for Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti’s ‘Get Dripped’

Featuring U.V. paint, butterflies and lots of diamonds.

Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti have dropped a new music video for ‘Get Dripped’, taken from Yachty’s album Nuthin 2 Prove.

The technicolor visual features the Atlanta rapper splashing around in red U.V. paint, Playboi Carti flexing with some butterflies and, naturally, lots and lots of diamonds.

Nuthin’ 2 Prove is out now. Check out the album and tracklist, and re-visit Lil Yachty’s FACT Confessions, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Gimmie My Respect’

02. ‘Get Dripped’ [feat. Playboi Carti]

03. ‘Riley From The Boondocks’

04. ‘I’m The Mac’

05. ‘Yachty Club’ [feat. Juice WRLD]

06. ‘SaintLaurentYSL’ [feat. Lil Baby]

07. ‘We Outta Here!’ [feat. Young Nudy]

08. ‘Who Want The Smoke?’ [feat. Cardi B & Offset]

09. ‘Worth It’

10. ‘Everything Good, Everything Right’

11. ‘Next Up’

12. ‘Forever World’ [feat. Trippie Redd]

13. ‘Nolia’ [feat. Kevin Gates]

14. ‘Fallin’ In Luv’ [feat. Gunna]

15. ‘Stoney’

