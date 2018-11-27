Watch the technicolor video for Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti’s ‘Get Dripped’

Featuring U.V. paint, butterflies and lots of diamonds.
Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti have dropped a new music video for ‘Get Dripped’, taken from Yachty’s album Nuthin 2 Prove.
The technicolor visual features the Atlanta rapper splashing around in red U.V. paint, Playboi Carti flexing with some butterflies and, naturally, lots and lots of diamonds.
Nuthin’ 2 Prove is out now. Check out the album and tracklist, and re-visit Lil Yachty’s FACT Confessions, below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Gimmie My Respect’
02. ‘Get Dripped’ [feat. Playboi Carti]
03. ‘Riley From The Boondocks’
04. ‘I’m The Mac’
05. ‘Yachty Club’ [feat. Juice WRLD]
06. ‘SaintLaurentYSL’ [feat. Lil Baby]
07. ‘We Outta Here!’ [feat. Young Nudy]
08. ‘Who Want The Smoke?’ [feat. Cardi B & Offset]
09. ‘Worth It’
10. ‘Everything Good, Everything Right’
11. ‘Next Up’
12. ‘Forever World’ [feat. Trippie Redd]
13. ‘Nolia’ [feat. Kevin Gates]
14. ‘Fallin’ In Luv’ [feat. Gunna]
15. ‘Stoney’
