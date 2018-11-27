FACT mix 682: Mina

London’s Mina drops a party-ready blend of Afrobeats, dancehall and R&B.

London-based Mina has been producing explosive carnival-ready belters since 2014, when she was in her final year of University. Mina was already DJing regularly, and reached the point where she needed more ammunition and had a wealth of ideas for tunes.

Four years later, the selector and producer has built up an impressive catalog, with a slew of releases on Portugal’s esteemed Enchufada imprint and a bumper album – Greatest Hits I – that collects up a handful of loose productions from the last few years. She’s collaborated with a host of artists – from Lorenzo BITW to Congolese MC Omo Frenchie – and performed across the world.

Back in 2016, FACT placed Mina on our list of 10 club producers to watch and earlier this year, followed it up with an episode of Against The Clock. Now, she has stitched together a FACT mix that’s perfectly primed for any party situation, with sizzling Afrobeats melodies and dancehall basslines knocking up against sultry R&B vocals and gut-punching dembow rhythms. You know what to do.

Tracklist:

Merca Bae – ‘Booty’

Rooots & 45diboss – ‘More Life’

Masicka – ‘Ride’

Dynasty – ‘So Sexy’

Puri x Jhorrmountain x Adje – ‘Cono’

KraiGGi BaDArT – ‘Mungrel Dawg’

Bob Traxx – ‘Boy Baby’

Mina – ‘Solo’ (ft Don Sinini)

Gage – ‘Throat’

Scott Storch – ‘Candy Shop’ (Architect on the drums)

The Heatwave ft Mr Lexx & Keida – ‘Walk Out Gyal’

Chaboi x Aaliyah – ‘Try Again’ (Mas Duro Dembow Refix)

Fantasy Thrilla – ‘Damn’

Vybz Kartel – ‘Man Straight’

Alicai Harley – ‘Gold’ (Mina Dub)

Epic B – ‘War On Dem’ (ft Capleton)

Moesha13 – ‘Respect’

Epic B – ‘Me And U’

Fallow – ‘Last Orders’

Noire – ‘Agua Sin Gas’

Bala Bala Boyz – ‘Skivere ‘

PureEgo – ‘Baile Funktionz on the low’ (Tashan The Brave Bounce)

DJ Lobo ft Tali y Ceky Viciny – ‘Mete Mete’

Razzler Man – ‘Renk Dread 2018’

Dizzee Rascal x Mc Bin Laden – ‘Stand Up Bololo’ (King Doudou Edit)

Leda Stray – ‘Astray Dub’ (Motu Remix)

A$AP Rocky & Skepta – ‘Praise The Lord’ (Mina & Tarquin Booty)

Pedro – ‘Vou Matar La Um’

Sheck Wes – ‘Live Sheck Die Sheck’

JLZ – ‘Vai DJ do BAILE’

Bryte – ‘Ice Cream’ (prod Mina & Tarquin)

Mina & Bryte – ‘Answer Me’

DJ Polo – ‘Moth On The Wall’

Zebra Katz – ‘Ima Read’

DJ Lag – ‘Trip to New York’

Mina – ????

She’s Drunk & Sho Madjozi – ‘Amadoda’ (De Grandi Remix)

Mina – ???? (ft Gafacci)

JLZ x Omar Duro – ‘Taca O Popo’

Cardi B – ‘Money’

Ahadadream – ‘Unknown T Drum Dub’

Mina – ‘Make Money’ (ft Bryte)

Mina x Tarquin – ????

Bryte – ‘Mama Dey Party’ (prod Mina)

Sega Bodega – ‘3310’

