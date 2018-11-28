Against the Clock

Nov 28 2018

AraabMuzik – Against The Clock

It was destined to happen. 

AraabMuzik is a firm favorite here at FACT (he’s been appearing in our videos since 2013 dispensing studio wisdom) but we haven’t managed to convince the MPC wizard to go Against The Clock – until now.

We linked up with the Dipset affiliate and Electronic Dream producer at his New York studio where we set him the challenge of making a track in 10 minutes. As you’d expect, he didn’t even break a sweat.

