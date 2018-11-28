Stream the South London producer’s new album below.

South London producer Dale Cornish has released a new album, Temporal, on his own label, Vanity Publishing.

The four-track LP includes ‘Exigence (For Jack)’, a piece composed for Jack Adams AKA Mumdance, ‘Repose’, a commission for Tempting Failure 2018 (which was performed in Croydon Council Chamber) and ‘Intersection’, which according to Cornish is “not a homage to the Morton Feldman piece of the same name, but does share the single use space of that piece.”

<a href="http://dalecornish.bandcamp.com/album/temporal">Temporal by Dale Cornish</a>

Temporal is available digitally and on cassette now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Atlantico’

02. ‘Exigence (For Jack)’

03. ‘Intersection’

04. ‘Repose’

