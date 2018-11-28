Watch the infectious new video for DJ Lag and Moses Boyd’s ‘Drumming’

By , Nov 28 2018

“A bass escape mechanism translated into visuals.”

Gqom producer DJ Lag and jazz percussionist Moses Boyd feature in a new video for the track ‘Drumming’, which features on DJ Lag’s latest EP Stampit.

The video is described by director Chris Saunders as “a bass escape mechanism translated into visuals”, and features both artists performing live, before “finally disengaging the viewer for just a moment on the streets of London, in a  ‘La Haine’ style black and white sequence.”

Stampit is out now via Goon Club Allstars.

Read next: Gqom – A deeper look at South Africa’s new generation of house

