The producer’s 2018 house anthem gets reworked.

Berlin-based producer and DJ Peggy Gou has enlisted producers Jamal Moss, I:Cube and Jay Daniel to remix her track ‘It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)’.

“It’s really exciting for me to have these three producers reinterpreting Itgehane,” says Gou. “It’s a huge privilege to see it now being reworked by three artists whose music I am a great admirer of.”

The four-track EP will be released via Ninja Tune, and includes a “house, EBM, Industrial, Avant-Jazz and Noise” inspired contribution from Moss, AKA Hieroglyphic Being, “a spacey, perfectly weighted remix and a mutant dub” from French producer I:Cube and a “broken funk” version from Detroit’s Jay Daniel.

It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) Remixes is available to stream and download now, with a limited 12” white label arriving in December. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit Peggy Gou’s FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)’ [Jamal Moss ChicagoPhonic Sound System Remix]

02. ‘It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)’ [I:Cube Remix]

03. ‘It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)’ [Jay Daniel Remix]

04. ‘It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)’ [I:Cube Parallel Dub]

