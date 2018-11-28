An unlicensed accompaniment to the producer’s DJ Tools LP.

Experimental producer rkss has shared DJ Tools: Illegal Material, a new mixtape featuring remixes of top 40 dance classics.

The mix is a follow-up to this year’s DJ Tools for Lee Gamble’s UIQ imprint, which was made entirely from a sample pack called ‘EDM Kicks Vol 1’.

“For various reasons these remixes aren’t ones I could effectively sample for the original release on UIQ or distribute on platforms like Soundcloud or Spotify”, she explains. “So someone has leaked them on this nifty website as a free mixtape.

DJ Tools: Illegal Material is out now. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Vengaboys – ‘Up & Down (rkss Remix).mp3’

02. The Ones – ‘Flawless (Phunk Investigation Vocal Mix) (rkss Remix).mp3’

03. Stardust – ‘Music Sounds Better With You (12″ Club Mix) (rkss Remix).mp3’

04. Swedish House Mafia -‘One feat. Pharell (Your Name) (Vocal Mix) (rkss Remix).mp3’

05. Fedde Le Grand – ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit (rkss Remix).mp3’

06. Alice Deejay – ‘Better Off Alone (rkss Remix).mp3’

07. DJ Sammy & Yanou – ‘Heaven feat. Do (rkss Remix).mp3’

08. Daft Punk – ‘One More Time (rkss Remix).mp3’

09. Underworld – ‘Born Slippy (Nuxx) (rkss Remix).mp3’

