An unlicensed accompaniment to the producer’s DJ Tools LP.
Experimental producer rkss has shared DJ Tools: Illegal Material, a new mixtape featuring remixes of top 40 dance classics.
The mix is a follow-up to this year’s DJ Tools for Lee Gamble’s UIQ imprint, which was made entirely from a sample pack called ‘EDM Kicks Vol 1’.
“For various reasons these remixes aren’t ones I could effectively sample for the original release on UIQ or distribute on platforms like Soundcloud or Spotify”, she explains. “So someone has leaked them on this nifty website as a free mixtape.
DJ Tools: Illegal Material is out now. Check out the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. Vengaboys – ‘Up & Down (rkss Remix).mp3’
02. The Ones – ‘Flawless (Phunk Investigation Vocal Mix) (rkss Remix).mp3’
03. Stardust – ‘Music Sounds Better With You (12″ Club Mix) (rkss Remix).mp3’
04. Swedish House Mafia -‘One feat. Pharell (Your Name) (Vocal Mix) (rkss Remix).mp3’
05. Fedde Le Grand – ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit (rkss Remix).mp3’
06. Alice Deejay – ‘Better Off Alone (rkss Remix).mp3’
07. DJ Sammy & Yanou – ‘Heaven feat. Do (rkss Remix).mp3’
08. Daft Punk – ‘One More Time (rkss Remix).mp3’
09. Underworld – ‘Born Slippy (Nuxx) (rkss Remix).mp3’
