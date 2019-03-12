FACT mix 695: Kontra-Musik/Ulf Eriksson

Kontra-Musik’s Ulf Eriksson blends four hours of vaporous, dubby electronics.

It was back in 2002 when DJ and voracious music fan Ulf Eriksson established a club night in Malmö, Sweden called Kontra-Musik. Four years later, the influential night had become a record label and since then Eriksson has released a diverse set of albums and EPs from across the globe.

Eriksson approaches the label with a record collector’s mindset: it’s an extension of his taste, and anything is possible. This means that the blissful, dubby ambience of Andreas Tilliander can knock against FRAK’s grubby DIY techno and Sebastian Mullaert’s well-honed minimalism can sit alongside Vanligt Folk’s spiky, dub-influenced punk concoctions.

Since 2015, Eriksson has been curating Malmö’s prestigious Intonal festival, an experimental art and music expo that this year includes performances from FACT favorites JASSS, Astrid Sonne, MCZO & Duke and Ikonika. The festival takes place April 24-28 at Malmö’s Inkonst and tickets can be scooped up from the Intonal site.

Eriksson’s FACT mix is as personal as they get – four hours of tracks from his friends and the wider Kontra-Musik family, with some appearances from artists due to play this year’s festival. “The mix is based on a set I did at a private temple in Bali,” he explains. “When we arrived at the break of dawn, it was so breathtakingly beautiful we almost started to cry. It was so magic. The only thing I could think of was that I wanted to play music made by friends, to honor them.”

Tracklist:

Ulf Eriksson – ‘Intro’

Mokira – ‘Uluuuu’

Mokira – ‘Cancelled show in Paris’

Porn Sword Tobacco – ‘Untitled’

Yoshinori Hayashi – ‘9828’

Yoshinori Hayashi – ‘759’

Spongemagnet – ‘Cyborn (Velvet C Tape)’

Porn Sword Tobacco – ‘Cave 4b w. intro’

Andreas Tilliander – ‘Expect Resistance’

Vanligt Folk – ‘Hemma med Familjen’

Beau Wanzer – ‘Basement Dwellers’

Pan Sonic – ‘Maa’

TM404 – ‘303:303:303:606:707’

Mountain Range – ‘From You Have I Been Absent In The Spring’

TM404 – ‘202:303:303:606:SY1:TG33’

Jonsson & Alter – ‘Orgelpunkten’

Rex Hansson – ‘Pengar Tjejer & Vapen’

Kettenkarusel – ‘Everything’

Kettenkarusel – ‘Consti Trance Sound Panne’

Gunnar Jonsson – ‘Massagerutin 1’

Wa Wu We – ‘Trieya’

Wa Wu We feat. Bella – ‘Travellers’

Wa Wu We – ‘We Float’

Far Out Radio Systems – ‘Jane Goodall’

Deadbeat – ‘Mountains from Mole Hills’

Styke – ‘Exist’

Aux 88 – ‘Direct Drive’

Freaky Chakra vs Single Cell Orchestra – ‘I want to Fall’

The Modweel – ‘Spirit Catcher’

Tresque – Espere + Meredith Monk – Turtle Dreams + DJ Kali – ‘Ulfi’

Nobody Home – ‘Entheogen’

Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – ‘Yek 122-12’

Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – ‘Yek 132-11’

Waclaw Zimpel – ‘Lines’

Kate NV – ‘YXO EAR’

Johanna Knutsson – ‘Kungsvägen 44’

Jonsson & Alter – ‘Dikt’

Donato Dozzy – ‘Vaporwave 7’

Milan W – ‘Data’

TM404 – ‘Trico’

Ulf Eriksson – ‘Interlude’

Brightblack Morning Light – ‘Star Blanket River Child’

