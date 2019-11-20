VONDA7 – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Since leaving her hometown of Poznań, Polish producer VONDA7 has been immersing herself in genres such as French house, garage and disco in the club-rich cities of Amsterdam and London.

She currently lives in Berlin where she runs the imprint art | werk, a platform that aims to showcase left-wing techno, alternative pop, visual arts and everything in between.

So far this year, she’s self-released three albums via art | werk, the most recent being the collaborative TEAMWORX vol​.​1 made with NRVVS, Elisa Bee and Raito.

Watch as she builds a hefty “nice and funky” techno track and then follow her suggestion and check out her recent remix of Nocturnal Sunshine’s ‘U&Me’.

Filmed by Theresa Baumgartner

