Glastonbury 2019: Larry Heard ft. Fatima & Paul Cut at IICON

This weekend we’re reliving highlights from last year’s festival.

To celebrate Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary and mark the festival that would have been had this year’s event not been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re presenting performances recorded at last year’s event that took place as part of Block9’s lineup.

In this video, deep house legend Larry Heard teams up with Fatima and Paul Cut on the colossal IICON stage where they performed all-time classics such as ‘The Sun Can’t Compare’. You can find out the full story of Block9 by watching Fact’s new documentary, Block9: Temporary Alternative Realities.

Find Larry Heard’s music at Boomkat and donate to Block9’s charitable not-for-profit The Downlow Radio, which has donated over £80k to good causes in the past decade.

Watch next: Glastonbury 2019: Karenn at IICON