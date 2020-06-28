Glastonbury 2019: Moor Mother at IICON

This weekend we’re reliving highlights from last year’s festival.

To celebrate Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary and mark the festival that would have been had this year’s event not been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re presenting performances recorded at last year’s event that took place as part of Block9’s lineup.

In this video, Moor Mother plays at IICON, a sculptural artwork and immersive music project that poses questions about power, technology and humanity in the digital age. You can find out the full story of Block9 by watching Fact’s new documentary, Block9: Temporary Alternative Realities.

Buy Moor Mother’s music at Bandcamp and donate to Block9’s charitable not-for-profit The Downlow Radio, which has donated over £80k to good causes in the past decade.

Watch next: Glastonbury 2019: Hessle Audio at IICON