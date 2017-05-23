Jenny Hval to perform at Nico-inspired showcase at LA museum The Broad

One of the city’s best new spots for modern art has announced its second annual Summer Happenings series.

LA contemporary art museum The Broad has announced the lineup for this year’s Summer Happenings, a concert series that launched in 2016 with performances from artists like Perfume Genius, Juliana Barwick, SOPHIE and more.

This year’s program will include concerts inspired by different artists including Andy Warhol and Nico, Takashi Murakami and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Jenny Hval, Zebra Katz, Xiu Xiu, ex-DNA member Ikue Mori and Miho Hatori of Cibo Matto and Downtown Boys, among others, are the musicians set to perform throughout the summer. Performance art and more will be included in the program.

Guest curators for Summer Happenings include Bradford Nordeen (writer and founder of bicoastal queer experimental film and video platform Dirty Looks), Brandon Stousy (founder and editor-in-chief of The Creative Independent), music producer Ryu Takahashi, James Spooner (Afropunk documentary director and festival co-founder) and performance artist Ron Athey.

Tickets for Summer Happenings go on sale tomorrow May 24 at noon PST here. More about the lineup below.

Jun 24 – “Warhol Icon” (inspired by Nico)

Lineup: Jenny Hval, Kembra Pfahler, Rose McDowall, Tiny Vipers, Geneva Jacuzzi

Jul 29 – “Strange Forest” (inspired by Takashi Murakami)

Tokiko Ihara, Afrirampo, Oorutaichi, ex-DNA member Ikue Mori and Miho Hatori of Cibo Matto, Devendra Banhart, Dustin Wong in collaboration with Takako Minekawa

Aug 26 – “Oracle”

A Place to Bury Strangers, Xiu Xiu and more

Sep 23 – “Jean-Michel Basquiat”

Zebra Katz, Downtown Boys, DJ Rashida, Michael Stock and more.