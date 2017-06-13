Secret Drum Band unleash percussive hell on debut album Dynamics

Five drummers, one excellent band.

Portland’s Lisa Schonberg is best known for her work in the Kill Rock Stars favorites Explode Into Colors, but this summer she’ll unleash the debut album of her hypnotically percussive Secret Drum Band.

The lineup features !!!’s Allan Wilson, Explode Into Colors’ Heather Treadway, Unwound’s Sarah Lund and more. Together the group create a dizzyingly textured and propulsive sound that can only be recreated live by enlisting five drummers.

Today you can hear the first single ‘DaDaDa’ which Schonberg calls the “result of a night of spontaneous basement jams.”

Dynamics is out on August 4 via XRAY Records. Pre-order here and take a look at the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Kīpukapuaulu’

02. ‘DaDaDa’

03. ‘Jazz (Timber Sale)’

04. ‘Big Metal’

05. ‘Polihale – Kīlauea – South Point’

06. ‘Tin Pan Allan’

07. ‘Pepeiao Cabin’

08. ‘Vons Tundra’