LCD Soundsystem announce comeback album, American Dream

The 10-track LP arrives in September.

LCD Soundsystem’s comeback album is released on September 1 and will be titled American Dream.

The 10-track album is the first from James Murphy’s band since 2010’s This Is Happening, and features previously released tracks ‘American Dream’ and ‘Call The Police’.

LCD Soundsystem will embark on a world tour to support the album, with dates in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow, Manchester and London alongside dates in North America.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 21. Find full details at the LCD Soundsystem website and check out the album tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Oh Baby’

02. ‘Other Voices’

03. ‘I Used To’

04. ‘Change Yr Mind’

05. ‘How Do You Sleep?’

06. ‘Tonite’

07. ‘Call the Police’

08. ‘American Dream’

09. ‘Emotional Haircut’

10. ‘Black Screen’