Ducktails unveils second unreleased music collection Hummingbird Babysitter

Stream it in full now.

Matt Mondanile is currently working on his next Ducktails album, but found time for some spring cleaning recently with a compilation of unreleased music. Now he’s dug into the archives put for a second volume titled Hummingbird Babysitter.

The collection includes 15 songs the psychedelic rocker recorded between 2013 and 2016 and is available to stream in full on Bandcamp now.

<a href="http://ducktails.bandcamp.com/album/hummingbird-babysitter-2">Hummingbird Babysitter by Ducktails</a>

In the meantime, Ducktails will take a short tour later this summer with dates along the California coast and his homestate of New Jersey. Find those below and watch one of his songs come together in real time in our Against The Clock.

Tour Dates:

Jun 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Jun 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi-Hat

Jul 03 – San Diego, CA @ Blonde Bar

Jul 07 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

Read next: “A sort of universe”: The past, present and future of Ducktails