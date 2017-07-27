Apple discontinues iPod shuffle and iPod nano

The last of the classic iPods.

After removing websites for both the iPods shuffle and iPod nano, Apple has confirmed that they have discontinued both models.

“Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano,” a spokesperson for the company told The Verge.

The demise of the shuffle and nano follows similar moves by Apple including discontinuing the iPod classic in 2014 and removing the headphone jack last year.

The nano and shuffle are still available at retailers that stock them, but after that they’ll be gone forever.

Revisit some of the iPod nano commercials throughout the years below.