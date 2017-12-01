NOT EVERYTHING IS BAD!

After Martin Shkreli was convicted on multiple counts of fraud earlier this year, it seemed like we were finally done with the villainous pharma-douche who bought (and threatened to destroy) Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album purely out of spite. But today we’ve been given a happy epilogue to this entire bullshit saga.

Buzzfeed reports that prosecutors have filed a forfeiture submission in Brooklyn federal court to seize multiple assets from Shkreli which is a standard practice following a successful conviction. Among the listed assets are a Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin and Lil Wayne’s The Carter V, the latter of which many doubted Shkreli actually owned and was just more trolling. They also list a painting by Pablo Picasso, which we assume is very nice.

#BREAKING the government wants Martin Shkreli to hand over the Wu Tang album in forfeiture (!!!) pic.twitter.com/bOzWjlLeOx — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 1, 2017

What will happen to the one-of-a-kind album? Forfeiture assets in criminal cases are typically auctioned off by the US Marshals Service. That means that Shkreli is (hopefully) out of this story, we’re only entering a whole new chapter of who will own this one-of-a-kind album.