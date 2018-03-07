Equiknoxx, Tim Hecker, Telefon Tel Aviv and more announced for MUTEK San Francisco

The first US MUTEK festival begins this spring.

MUTEK has announced the initial lineup of its inaugural San Francisco edition including Tim Hecker, Equiknoxx, Telefon Tel Aviv and more. It marks the iconic electronic music festival’s first US iteration ever.

Other announced artists include Francesco Tristano performing with Derrick May, Lee Gamble, recent FACT Rated favorite rRoxymore, N.A.A.F.I. member DEBIT fresh off her great debut album and many more. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

MUTEK.SF takes place May 3-6 with performances, parties, panels and art installations spread throughout the city at 9 separate venues including Bimbo’s, Heron Arts, Mezzanine and more.

Take a look at the full lineup so far below and buy tickets here.

214 (US)

Article C (US)

Artificiel (CA)

Bézier (US)

Austin Cesear (US)

Braille & Chelley Sherman (US)

Christina Chatfield (US)

Convextion (US)

Debit (US)

Equiknoxx (JM)

Francesco Tristano feat. Derrick May (LU+US)

Indy Nyles (US)

Jackie House (US)

Jesse Woolston (NZ)

Kyoka (JP)

Lee Gamble (UK)

Michela Pelusio (IT)

Night Sea (US)

Nonotak (FR/JP)

Orphx (CA)

Perera Elsewhere (UK)

Roche (US)

rRoxymore & Trece Cielos (FR+MX)

Russell E.L. Butler (US)

Secret Sidewalk (US)

Siete Catorce & PE/COO (MX)

Solar & C.L.A.W.S. (US)

Tim Hecker (CA)

Telefon Tel Aviv (US)

Topazu (US)

Vague Terrain (US)

Watkins & Peacock (US)

Woulg & Push 1 stop (CA)

