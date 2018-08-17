Ariana Grande releases fourth studio album Sweetener

With features from Nicki Minaj, Pharrell and Missy Elliot.

Ariana Grande has released her fourth studio album Sweetener via Island Records. The LP follows previously released singles ‘no tears left to cry’, ‘the light is coming’ and ‘God is a woman’. Listen below.

The release follows Grande’s 2016 album Dangerous Woman. She has recently featured on Nicki Minaj’s latest album Queen, and a track with Troye Sivan, ‘Dance to This’.

Sweetener is available to stream and download now. Check out the album artwork, tracklist and the Dave Meyers-directed video for ‘God is a woman’ below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘raindrops (an anel cried)’

02. ‘blazed’ [Feat. Pharrell Williams]

03. ‘the light is coming’ [Feat. Nicki Minaj]

04. ‘R.E.M’

05. ‘God is a woman’

06. ‘sweetener’

07. ‘successful’

08. ‘everytime’

09. ‘breathin’

10. ‘no tears left to cry’

11. ‘borderline’ [Feat. Missy Elliott]

12. ‘better off’

13. ‘goodnight n go’

14. ‘pete davidson’

15. ‘get well soon’

