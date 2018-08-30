N.A.A.F.I. affiliate DEBIT announces forthcoming ambient EP Love Discipline

DEBIT trades her percussive Latin-inspired club tracks for a darker, atonal ambient sound.

Experimental producer DEBIT will release her new EP Love Discipline via Quiet Time on September 21, the follow up to her cross-genre debut album Animus.

The EP sees the artist moving away from the Latinx avant-club sound that Latin American collective N.A.A.F.I. have cultivated over the last few years, and focusing on murky sound design and orchestral ambient soundscapes.

The EP takes inspiration from the book The Art Of Loving by psychoanalyst Erich Fromm, and addresses his belief that love might be analysed, explained and even taught, something DEBIT attempts over the course of the five tracks.

Love Discipline is available to preorder now, and will be released everywhere via Quiet Time on September 21. Check out the cover art and tracklist below

Tracklist:

01. ‘Standing In Our Truths’

02. ‘Resonant Affective’

03. ‘Overcome Isolation’

04. ‘Common Aims’

05. ‘Pain Gain’

