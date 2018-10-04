Four seminal Brian Eno ambient albums reissued on vinyl

Each album comes on 2xLP with Obi spine strip and Abbey Road certificate of authenticity.

Four of Brian Eno’s albums are being reissued on vinyl, this November via UMC / Virgin EMI.

Discreet Music (1975), Music For Films (1976), Music For Airports (1978) and On Land (1982) have been remastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, for new deluxe double vinyl editions.

As the label explains, the albums saw “Eno exploring what is now referred to as ambient music, using found-sound ‘non instruments’, studio experimentation, ‘figurative music’ and – most notably – building upon Erik Satie’s concept of ‘furniture music’”.

Pre-order the albums here ahead of their November 16 release, and listen to Music for Airports below.

