3hd 2018 to host world premiere of Ai Weiwei’s Idomeni

As part of a film program curated by artist and filmmaker Yony Leyser.

3hd Festival, which is curated and organised by Berlin music and arts platform Creamcake, has revealed that it will host the world premiere of Chinese contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei’s Idomeni.

According to a press release, the film “confronts the social construct of the “global refugee crisis” centered on the Greek village bordering Macedonia”. The screening will be featured as part of a film program which includes Alli Logout’s queer coming-of-age film Lucid Noon Sunset Blush and Warren Neidich & Ashiq Jahan Khondker’s “psychedelic tale of truth and fiction” Pizzagate.

The 2018 edition of 3hd will also feature a “Laboratory for Musical Resistance” workshop hosted by writer Clementine E Burnley and experimental vocalist James K – who most recently featured on Yves Tumor’s exceptional Safe In The Hands Of Love, contributing vocals to ‘Licking An Orchid’.

Highlights of 3hd 2018 – the theme of which is ‘System.Lure’ – include FACT rated subject Dis Fig, Teklife affiliate DJ Paypal and experimental pop artist MHYSA, as well as Planet Mu artist Yearning Kru, mutant dancehall collective STILL and rapper Chippy Nonstop.

Tickets for 3hd 2018 are available now. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below, and revisit James K’s mix for FACT.

3hd 2018 lineup:

Morehshin Allahyari

Alobhe

Josefin Arnell

Salim Bayri

BAZOGA

Philipp Bergmann & Thea Reifler

Chippy Nonstop

Mariechen Danz

Selin Davasse

DD

Dis Fig

DJ Paypal

Nadah El Shazly

Clementine E. Burnley

ƒauna

Lamin Fofana

GIL

Golin

HYD

Ksti Hu

Georges Jacotey

James K

Jessika Khazrik

Kikelomo

Yearning Kru

Yony Leyser

Alli Logout

Kareem Lotfy

Pol Merchan

MHYSA

Casey MQ

Warren Neidich & Ashiq Jahan Khondker

Simone C. Niquille

Oxhy

QT

Sadaf

STILL

Alexa Vachon

Bob Vylan

Ai Weiwei

Miriam Yammad

Ydegirl

Read next: Lunchmeat 2018 – Prague’s ambitious A/V festival proves visuals can matter