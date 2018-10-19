Originally posted on The Vinyl Factory

Listen to an exclusive premiere of tangy space acid track ‘About To Burst’ now.

Phonica has announced the latest instalment of its Phonica White series – a two-track 12” by Justin Cudmore called ‘Twisted Love’ / ‘About To Burst’ – out this November.

It features A-side ‘Twisted Love’ – an echoing zippy chugger, backed with the floor filling, rolling space blips on acid of B-side ‘About To Burst’.

Ahead of its release, listen to an exclusive premiere of ‘About To Burst’ now:

“Primed for club use”, ‘Twisted Love’ / ‘About To Burst’ marks Cudmore’s first Phonica outing, and includes artwork by Pedro Carvalho de Almeida.

It follows the release of Peggy Gou’s Phonica White ‘Traveling Without Arriving’ 12” earlier this year, which featured Ge-Ology on the rework duties.

Pre-order a copy of ‘Twisted Love’ / ‘About To Burst’ here ahead of its 6th November release, and check out the artwork below.

