London Modular Alliance – the electro trio made up of brokn toys’ Koova, Central Processing Unit’s Pip Williams and Yes Effect – will debut on Rhythm Section sub-label International Black with a new EP, Same Repeated Cycles.

The title track is a slice of tough, chilly electro made through modular synthesis. Listen to the track below.

All three producers are renowned for their hardware-heavy live performances and have released projects on Kirk Degiorgio’s ART Records and Hypercolour under the London Modular Alliance moniker.

The trio also run the world-famous synth store London Modular, which counts artists including Aphex Twin, Mumdance and Radiohead among its customers.

Same Repeated Cycles arrives on November 16 via International Black. Check out the cover art, tracklist and re-visit LMA’s Against The Clock session for FACT below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Same Repeated Cycles’

02. ‘Acid Lab’

03. ‘Volatile State’

