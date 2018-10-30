Krankbrother launches Re-Textured, a new electronic festival for London

The new festival will take place in a variety of Brutalist buildings across London.

London events company Krankbrother has launched Re-Textured, a new, multi-venue festival for London that will focus on ambient, drone, leftfield electronics and techno.

According to a press release, “the aim of the festival is to combine experimental electronic music, Brutalist architecture and innovative lighting installations for an arresting new party experience.”

The festival will take place in a variety of Brutalist buildings across London including the Southbank Centre and 180 The Strand, as well as E1 London, Village Underground and Walthamstow Assembly.Throughout the festival artists will perform unique compositions alongside specially commissioned light installations and visual pieces.

Re-textured festival will take place next year from March 28 to March 31. The first acts will be announced soon – for more details head to the Re-Textured website, Facebook page and Instagram account.

