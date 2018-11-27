Inner City, Call Super and Honey Dijon announced for Kala Festival 2019

Some massive names have been announced for the week-long party on the Albanian riviera.

Kala Festival – which takes place June 12 – 19, 2019 in the coastal village of Dhërmi, Albania – has announced the first wave of acts for its second edition.

Inner City, Call Super and Honey Dijon will join Jayda G, Bradley Zero, Josey Rebelle and many more for what is already shaping up to be an impeccable lineup.

Additional highlights include Going Good Records’ Brian Not Brian, Salon Des Amateurs affiliate Jan Schulte and Music From Memory co-founder Jamie Tiller.

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Kala Festival are on sale now. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.

Kala Festival 2019 confirmed acts:

Inner City
Jordan Rakei
Honey Dijon
Jayda G
Fred P
LTJ Bukem
Prins Thomas
Secretsundaze
Call Super
Bradley Zero
Josey Rebelle
Peach
CC:Disco
Jenifa Mayanja
Oyvind Morken
Olanskii
Jaye Ward
Danielle
Ollie Shapiro
AKA Juan
Brian Not Brian
Jan Schulte
Jamie Tiller
John Gomez
Lauren Hansom
Nick The Record

Share Tweet
