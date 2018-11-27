Some massive names have been announced for the week-long party on the Albanian riviera.

Kala Festival – which takes place June 12 – 19, 2019 in the coastal village of Dhërmi, Albania – has announced the first wave of acts for its second edition.

Inner City, Call Super and Honey Dijon will join Jayda G, Bradley Zero, Josey Rebelle and many more for what is already shaping up to be an impeccable lineup.

Additional highlights include Going Good Records’ Brian Not Brian, Salon Des Amateurs affiliate Jan Schulte and Music From Memory co-founder Jamie Tiller.

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Kala Festival are on sale now. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.

Kala Festival 2019 confirmed acts:

Inner City

Jordan Rakei

Honey Dijon

Jayda G

Fred P

LTJ Bukem

Prins Thomas

Secretsundaze

Call Super

Bradley Zero

Josey Rebelle

Peach

CC:Disco

Jenifa Mayanja

Oyvind Morken

Olanskii

Jaye Ward

Danielle

Ollie Shapiro

AKA Juan

Brian Not Brian

Jan Schulte

Jamie Tiller

John Gomez

Lauren Hansom

Nick The Record

Read next: Semibreve 2018 – A welcome blanket of drone and ambient music in Portugal