The Berlin festival has announced the second wave of acts for its 20th anniversary edition.

CTM Festival – which takes place on January 25 – February 3, 2019 across a variety of Berlin venues including Panorama Bar and Festsaal Kreuzberg – has added more names to its 20th anniversary program.

Linn da Quebrada will perform a live rendition of her audiovisual album Pajubá accompanied by dancers, percussionists and DJs Badsista and NAAFI affiliate Pininga, noise rockers Lightning Bolt will bring their maniacal live show to the CTM stage and breakcore pioneer Venetian Snares will return for a special appearance.

Additional highlights include Nik Nowak’s tank-like sound installation ‘The Mantis’, “a mobile sound system with chain drive that is equipped with twenty-three 8″ speaker cones, a 21″ subwoofer, and 4 tweeter horns” with music provided by Kode9 and Infinite Livez, and a night curated by Berghain and Bassiani, featuring Bassiani residents HVL, Zitto, NDRX, and Kancheli, as well as Temp-Illusion, Anastasia Kristensen and Machine Woman.

See below for the full list of confirmed acts from the latest announcement.

CTM 2019 confirmed acts:

Badsista [BR]

Bassiani x CTM with Anastasia Kristensen [DK], HVL [GE], Kancheli [GE], Machine Woman [RU], NDRX [GE], Zitto [GE]

Bendik Giske [DE/NO]

Dasha Rush, Valentin Tszin & Stanislav Glazov [RU/DE] – “Les territoires éphémères”

DJ AZF [FR]

dj. flugvél og geimskip [IS]

DJ Marcelle [NL]

DJ Svani [NO]

Gafacci [GH]

Jerusalem In My Heart [CA]

Juba [UK/DE]

Kikelomo [UK/DE]

Kristiina Männikkö [FI]

Linn da Quebrada [BR] – “Pajubá”

Lightning Bolt [US]

Maria W Horn [SE]

MCZO & Duke [TZ]

Miss Djax [NL]

Pedro Oliveira [BR] – “A Series of Gaps Rather than a Presence”

Perera Elsewhere [DE]

Phatstoki [ZA]

Pininga [BR]

Putas Vampiras [BR]

quest?onmarc [US]

Ratkje & Barruk [NO/SE] – “Avant Joik”

Reka [SE/DE]

Sara Fumaça b2b Foresta [INT]

Sentimental Rave [FR]

Sho Madjozi [ZA]

Slikback [KE]

Sote [IR]

Through My Speakers with Sarah Farina [DE], LeFeu [FR/DE], Qumasiquamé [INT], Walter Vinyl [DE]

Tim Tetzner [DE] – “I Just Can’t Avoid the Void in Avoid”

Vanligt Folk [SE]

Venetian Snares [CA]

Raster.Labor

Byetone + Mieko Suzuki [DE/JP]

Dasha Rush [RU/DE]

Frank Bretschneider [DE]

Grischa Lichtenberger [DE]

Robert Lippok [DE]

The Mantis

Kode9 & Infinite Livez [UK/DE]

Nik Nowak [DE]

Moritz Stumm [DE]

