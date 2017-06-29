Watch the trailer for Tyler, the Creator’s new show Nuts + Bolts

A show about time travel, mustard and more.

A teaser for Tyler, the Creator’s new Viceland series Nuts + Bolts debut earlier today, following a mysterious week-long countdown.

The show features the Cherry Bomb rapper learning “how everything that [he thinks] is awesome is made”. That includes mustard! Donuts! Time travel (which he’ll learn about with the help of legendary scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson)!

Check out the trailer below. Tyler is also working on a series called The Jellies for Adult Swim.

