After teasing the collaboration earlier this month, Jay-Z has shared a track with James Blake for a bonus edition of 4:44.

‘ManyFacedGod’ is accompanied by another bonus track – ‘Blue’s Freestyle / We Family’ – which features Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter. They follow the release earlier this week of the ‘Adnis’ short film, which stars Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover as a boxer and a trainer.

