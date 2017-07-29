Jay-Z shares new short film for ‘Adnis’ starring Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover

The latest visual from 4:44.

Jay-Z has shared a new short film to accompany a bonus track off his recent album 4:44.

Directed by Mark Romanek, the black-and-white video sees Oscar-winning Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali working through his issues in the boxing ring as coach Danny Glover watches over him.

‘Adnis’, which the rapper initially teased in a trailer last month, is an open letter to Jay-Z’s late father Adnis “AJ” Reeves, who passed away from liver failure in 2003.

The track was not featured on the digital version of the album but is included on the physical edition. Tidal subscribers can watch the film in full below.

This new video follows ‘Kill Jay-Z,’ ‘Bam’ (with Damian Marley), ‘4:44’, ‘The Story of O.J.’ along with ‘Footnotes’ videos, where he invites other artists to discuss topics including racism and relationships.

