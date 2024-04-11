REVERB features 18 installations including new works by Theaster Gates, Es Devlin and Julianknxx, as well as Devon Turnbull’s Hi-Fi Listening Room Dream No.1.

Theaster Gates, Devon Turnbull, Caterina Barbieri, Jeremy Deller, Carsten Nicolai, Es Devlin and Virgil Abloh will feature as part of REVERB, a major multimedia exhibition exploring the intersection of art and sound curated by The Vinyl Factory, opening at 180 Studios on 23 May, 2024.

The largest show of its kind, REVERB will bring together over 100 artists and musicians working across visual arts, music, film and live performance. The exhibition will feature site-specific audio-visual installations and sonic experiences, commissioned by The Vinyl Factory, from artists including Theaster Gates, Es Devlin and Julianknxx.

REVERB also features UK premieres of artworks by Kahlil Joseph, Stan Douglas, Virgil Abloh and Cecilia Bengolea, as well as installations by Caterina Barbieri, Jeremy Deller, William Kentridge, Jenn Nkiru, Hito Steyerl, Carsten Nicolai and Gabriel Moses.

Hi-Fi Listening Room Dream No.1, created by and programmed with New York artist Devon Turnbull, will create a meditative space within the exhibition to listen to vinyl with an evolving programme of unheard music, including exclusive test pressings and studio outtakes.

A wide-ranging programme of live performances and talks will also take place alongside the exhibition. A new work by Theaster Gates, Amplified, will exist as a sonic installation during the day and transform into a space that hosts live performances by night, with shows by established and emerging musicians recorded and pressed direct-to-disc on The Vinyl Factory Lathe.

100 vinyl records created by artists and released by The Vinyl Factory will also be on display in a new space designed by Ben Kelly. These include releases by Nan Goldin, Arthur Jafa, Pipilotti Rist, William Kentridge, Mica Levi, Marina Abramovic, Grace Jones, Yussef Dayes, Es Devlin, Fred Again, Thom Yorke, Ragnar Kjartansson, Massive Attack, Pet Shop Boys, Maurizio Cattelan, Daft Punk, The xx, Rachel Rose, Kojey Radical, Taryn Simon and more.

REVERB



180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

22 May – 28 September 2024

10am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday



