The Vinyl Factory: Reverb exhibition extended until 10 November

Reverb features 17 audiovisual installations including new works by Es Devlin and Theaster Gates, plus Devon Turnbull’s Listening Room.

One of the most popular exhibitions ever staged at 180 Studios, The Vinyl Factory: Reverb, is being extended due to popular demand until 10 November, 2024. Tickets are available now from the 180 Studios website.

Devon Turnbull, Caterina Barbieri, Jeremy Deller, Carsten Nicolai and Virgil Abloh all feature as part of the exhibition, which showcases the breadth of The Vinyl Factory’s commissions and collaborations over the past 20 years, including site-specific audio-visual installations and sonic experiences from artists including Theaster Gates, Es Devlin and Julianknxx.

REVERB also features UK premieres of artworks by Kahlil Joseph, Stan Douglas and Cecilia Bengolea, as well as installations by William Kentridge, Jenn Nkiru, Hito Steyerl and Gabriel Moses.

100 vinyl records created by artists and released by The Vinyl Factory are also on display in a new space designed by Ben Kelly. These include releases by Nan Goldin, Arthur Jafa, Pipilotti Rist, William Kentridge, Mica Levi, Marina Abramovic, Grace Jones, Yussef Dayes, Es Devlin, Fred Again, Thom Yorke, Ragnar Kjartansson, Massive Attack, Pet Shop Boys, Maurizio Cattelan, Daft Punk, The xx, Rachel Rose, Kojey Radical, Taryn Simon and more.

Hi-Fi Listening Room Dream No.1, created by and programmed with New York artist Devon Turnbull, creates a meditative space within the exhibition to listen to vinyl with an evolving programme of unheard music, including exclusive test pressings and studio outtakes.

Over the course of the exhibition so far, Hi-Fi Listening Room Dream No.1 has hosted listening sessions with artists and selectors such as Haseeb Iqbal and Charlie Dark.

A new work by Theaster Gates, Amplified, exists as a sonic installation inside Reverb during the day and transforms into a space that hosts live performances at night, with shows recorded and pressed direct-to-disc on The Vinyl Factory Lathe.



Amplified has hosted musical performances and conversations curated by The Vinyl Factory in partnership with creative studio Alaska Alaska and art bookshop Reference Point, featuring shows by musicians including Ragz Originale, Jamilah Barry, Hendrix Harris, Caleb Femi, Kokoroko and Fabiana Palladino.

Entry to these intimate performances is strictly invite only. For a chance to win tickets to upcoming Amplified sessions, follow 180 Studios on Instagram and keep an eye out for future giveaways.

Tickets for REVERB are on sale now.



180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

22 May – 10 November 2024

Wednesday – Saturday: 12pm to 7pm

Sunday: 12pm to 6pm

