Gabriel Moses announces largest ever exhibition at 180 Studios

Selah includes the premiere of a new short film commissioned by 180 Studios alongside photographs and music videos from artists including Travis Scott and Schoolboy Q.

London photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses, who has worked with musicians including Travis Scott, Skepta, Little Simz and Pa Salieu, will hold his largest ever exhibition at 180 Studios from 28 March to 27 July 2025. Tickets are on sale now from the 180 Studios website.

Selah brings together over 70 photographs and 10 films showcasing his work across the worlds of fashion, music, and sport throughout his career, including films and music videos such as Fein by Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, Lost Times by Schoolboy Q, and portraits of Slawn, Skepta, Alek Wek, Jude Bellingham and more.

Taking over two floors of 180 Studios, Selah also features new work from Moses, including an exclusive new series of photographs and the premiere of a new short film, The Last Hour. The acted-out short film was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, and follows one man’s journey to finding solace in solitude whilst in pursuit of redemption. The film was commissioned by 180 Studios and executive produced by Division and Goat.

Born in South London, Moses’ practice is deeply rooted in his British-Nigerian heritage. Characterised by a rich colour palette and minimal contextual detail, he produces emotive, soulful images which reflect on personal history, cultural signifiers, and memory. His work is often a tribute to the women who have shaped him, especially his grandmother, mother, and sister, who introduced him to art and fashion.

Moses possesses a unique photographic eye that has captured the attention of both the fashion and music worlds. In the short time since he stepped onto the scene, he has gathered an outstanding body of work, collaborating with an extensive list of brands and artists including Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Dior, Nike, Vogue, i-D, Pharrell Williams, Zinedine Zidane, Skepta and Travis Scott, amongst others.

In 2024 Moses released his first monograph, Regina, published by Prestel, and was named as the trophy designer of 2025 The BRIT Award. In 2023 he held his debut solo exhibition at 180 Studios, London and has exhibited at Anthony Gallery, Chicago (2024), Spazio Maiocchi, Milan (2024), Permanent, Paris (2024), Frieze Seoul, Korea (2024), WSA, New York City (2024), and Luma Foundation, Arles (2025).

Selah is curated by Katja Horvat in collaboration with 180 Studios, with spatial design by Emilia Margulies and graphic identity designed by Jayda Deans.

Gabriel Moses: Selah

180 Studios

28 March 2025 – 27 July 2025

Wednesday– Sunday, 12pm – 7pm

Tickets are available from the 180 Studios website