United Visual Artists: Musica Universalis

How ancient Greek ideas and modern scientific data create Synchronicity’s most meditative installation.

Musica Universalis – translated as “music of the spheres” – is the final work in United Visual Artists’ Synchronicity exhibition at 180 Studios, looking at patterns in the cosmos and the wonders of the universe.

Taking inspiration from the theory of ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras that the planets created a higher form of music inaudible to the human ear, UVA used data from dwarf planets at the edge of our solar system to create an installation that makes this idea tangible through light, movement and sound.

In this video, UVA founder Matt Clark explains the process behind creating this meditative installation. Synchronicity is open until 28 January, 2024 at London’s 180 Studios and features new works including Polyphony, Chromatic and Edge of Chaos.

UVA: Synchronicity

180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

12 October, 2023 – 28 January, 2024

10am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

For ticket sales visit: https://www.180studios.com

Filmed by:

Kamil Dymek

Pawel Ptak

Matt Watt (Hotmilk Films)

