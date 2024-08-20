Es Devlin: Screenshare

Devlin takes us inside her new installation, which features as part of The Vinyl Factory: Reverb at 180 Studios.

In Screenshare, a new commission by The Vinyl Factory and 180 Studios, artist and stage designer Es Devlin assembles a cinema screen from recreations of her sketchbooks. Now showing at The Vinyl Factory: Reverb exhibition at 180 Studios, Screenshare invites visitors to sit and watch a short film and then take a page of the screen away with them, an idea that Devlin goes into detail on in the film above.

“The sketches have been made over the past 35 years: some are drawings of London species, some drawings of my kids, lots of process drawings, traces of me trying to work out ideas or share them with collaborators,” Devlin says of the process that went into creating Screenshare.

“The film is an anthology drawn from installation works made over the past 16 years and the soundtrack is an extract from the Vinyl Factory record we made with Polyphonia last year, An Atlas of Es Devlin.

Es Devlin first collaborated with The Vinyl Factory to stage a new commission, BlueSkyWhite, which was part of the LUX exhibition, which took place at 180 Studios in 2021.

The Vinyl Factory: Reverb runs until September 28, and features 17 audio-visual experiences and installations celebrating the intersection of art and sound. Reverb also includes works from Carsten Nicolai, Caterina Barbieri, Stan Douglas, Jeremy Deller and Cecilia Bengolea, alongside Devon Turnbull’s HiFi Listening Room Dream No 1, a space inside the exhibition where visitors can listen to vinyl on a handmade, high-performance soundsystem.

180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

22 May – 28 September 2024

10am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday

