Gabriel Moses interview: “I’ve always wanted things to sit in the same world”

The London-based photographer and filmmaker discusses his first exhibition, Regina, showing now at 180 Studios.

“I’ve always wanted things to sit in the same world,” Gabriel Moses says, “I see a photo and I almost want the video to look like a moving photo.” In this interview, Moses discusses his career to date and the ideas behind his debut exhibition at London’s 180 Studios, Regina, which combines photography, film and sculpture.

Regina features around 50 photographs from Moses’ career across fashion, music and sport, including never-before-seen images. The exhibition also includes the premiere of two new short films, including Ijó, commissioned by 180 Studios, that follows a group of young ballet dancers in Lagos, Nigeria.

The second film shares its name with exhibition itself. “Essentially it’s my mind in the film,” Moses says. “It’s the things I see as beautiful, it’s moments I wanted to put on screen.”

A self-taught photographer and filmmaker, Moses was offered his first directing role with Nike at the age of eighteen and went on to be the youngest photographer to shoot a cover for Dazed. He has collaborated with brands and designers including Adidas, Apple, Burberry and Virgil Abloh, and woked with musicians including Little Simz, Skepta and Pa Salieu.

Tickets are available now from the 180 The Strand website.

Gabriel Moses: Regina

180 Studios

180 The Strand

London, WC2R 1EA

5 April – 30 April 2023

10am – 7pm, Wednesday– Sunday

