Caterina Barbieri: light-years

The Italian composer shares her innermost thoughts on music, sound, composition and collaboration amidst exclusive live footage shot in Italy, Berlin and London.

Over the past 10 years, Italian composer Caterina Barbieri has created transcendent musical experiences, combining modular synthesis with vocals and other forms of instrumentation to create a distinctively emotive musical signature, most notably on her albums Patterns of Consciousness and Ecstatic Computation.



For Barbieri, music is the meeting point of the material and the immaterial. “I like to think of sound as a spiral that connects the physical world with the metaphysical world,” she tells Fact in our new film exploring her performance and practice. “In that sense sound really brings you outside of your ego and your physical boundaries.”



Following the isolation of the pandemic, Barbieri found herself craving shared artistic experiences. She launched a new platform and live concept called light-years and released an album, Spirit Exit, all of which had musical collaboration at their heart.

In this film, shot by Fact as Barbieri returned to live performance and debuted the light-years concept around Europe, the artist shares her innermost thoughts on music, sound, composition and collaboration amidst exclusive live footage shot at Berlin’s Metabolic Rift, London’s Southbank Centre, Italy’s Nextones Festival and the volcanic environment of Mount Etna in Sicily.

Credits:



Directed and produced by Pedro S. Küster



Filmed by

Sven Gutjahr

Laima Leyton

Sofia Kuster



Live Sound Engineering by

Bridget Ferrill



Sound by

Pedro S. Küster



Special thanks to Metabolic Rift and Kraftwerk, Mount Etna and Joe Goddard.

